Kenya seeks to reassure public after Ebola false alarm

NAIROBI — Kenya sought to reassure citizens and visitors on Monday after a suspected Ebola case, which turned out to be negative, was allegedly detected near the border with Uganda.

Uganda last week reported three cases of Ebola, two of them fatal, among people who had been to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an epidemic has been under way since August 2018.

Kenyan Health Minister Sicily Kariuki said a 36-year-old woman in the western county of Kericho fell ill with headache, fever and vomiting, which can be symptoms of Ebola.

Further examination found she did not have the disease, Kariuki told reporters at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“The rapid surveillance and response team has examined the patient, who is in stable condition, and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola,” she said.

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans and our visitors that we do not have any cases of Ebola.”

The Ugandan cases were confirmed in a town more than 600km from the border with Kenya.

Kariuki spelt out a list of preventive measures that Kenya had taken. They included installing thermal cameras at entry points to detect people with high temperatures and isolation units for suspected cases. More than 250 health ministry workers have been posted at entry points as part of this strategy.

The minister called on the public to be vigilant, urging anyone with Ebola-like symptoms who had travelled to affected countries to go to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s health minister issued an Ebola alert on Sunday after the disease, which has killed over 1,400 people in the DRC, appeared in Uganda.

“I want to alert the public that there is the threat of an Ebola epidemic in our country,” Ummy Mwalimu tweeted days after officials confirmed that members of a family who had travelled to the DRC had died in western Uganda. The minister said the alert was necessary given the frequent interactions between Tanzanian and Ugandan people “via the official borders or by other, unofficial channels”.

Entire country at risk

Mwalimu said that Tanzania’s northwestern Kagera, Mwanza and Kigoma regions were most at risk. But “given that this disease transmits very easily and very quickly from one person to another, nearly the entire country is in danger”.

The minister began a tour of the frontier regions on Saturday to assess measures at ports and border posts to deal with potential incoming Ebola cases. The country has not yet been touched by the often fatal viral disease, which causes violent vomiting and diarrhoea, impairment of kidney and liver function, and sometimes internal and external bleeding.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated by such fluids. The outbreak in the DRC is the worst on record after an epidemic that struck mainly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone from 2014 to 2016, killing more than 11,300 people.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said the outbreak does not yet warrant being declared a “public health emergency of international concern”, meaning it would require a “co-ordinated international response”.

The UN body declares public health emergencies when a disease outbreak in a country risks spreading beyond its borders.

In one Ugandan family, a woman and her five-year-old grandson died of Ebola this week after travelling to the DRC to take care of a dying family member and attend the funeral. The boy’s brother, aged three, is also infected, and several family members are in isolation.

To date, no locally acquired Ebola cases have been reported in Uganda.



AFP