Two former Algerian leaders now remanded in graft investigation

Abdelmalek Sellal and Ahmed Ouyahia are being held over cases relating to the misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges

13 June 2019 - 17:39 Agency Staff
In this file photo taken on February 07, 2016 Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal addresses a gathering of parliamentarians during a vote on a package of constitutional reforms in the capital Algiers. Picture: FAROUK BATICHE / AFP
Algiers — Algeria's former prime minister, Abdelmalek Sellal, was remanded in custody on Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anticorruption investigation, state media reported.

The supreme court decision against the ally of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika comes a day after another former premier, Ahmed Ouyahia, was also remanded in custody.

The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures to be drawn into graft probes since Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.

Sellal served as Bouteflika's campaign manager, overseeing the president's past three successful re-election bids.

He was sacked in March amid mounting public opposition to an attempt to place Bouteflika on the ballot again despite the veteran president's ailing health.

On Thursday, private channel El Bilad broadcast footage of crowds waiting for Sellal's arrival outside El Harrach prison, in an eastern suburb of the capital Algiers.

Both Sellal and Ouyahia are being held over cases relating to the misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges, according to the official APS news agency.

A former public works minister, Abdelghani Zaalane, also appeared before a supreme court judge on Wednesday and was released under judicial supervision, state media reported.

AFP

Five Algerian billionaires arrested in anti-graft crackdown

Move comes after country’s army chief lieutenant general Gaid Salah said he expected members of the ruling elite to be prosecuted for corruption
World
1 month ago

Head of Algeria constitutional council resigns as students protest

Demonstrators vow to continue until all their demands are met, including the removal of the old guard and interim president Abdelkader Bensalah
World
1 month ago

Vote could keep Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in power until 2030

General-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the central undisputed political force in Egypt
World
1 month ago

Algerian protesters insist on departure of all in ruling regime

But the military defends Algeria’s institutions and warns against ‘unrealistic slogans’ aiming to sweep away the whole ruling system
World
2 months ago

