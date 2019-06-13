World / Africa

Second Ebola victim dies in Uganda

13 June 2019 - 10:53 Elias Biryabarema
World Health Organisation officials talk to Ugandan medical staff as they inspect Ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, on June 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SAMUEL MAMBO
World Health Organisation officials talk to Ugandan medical staff as they inspect Ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, on June 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SAMUEL MAMBO

Kampala — A Congolese woman has become the second patient in Uganda to die of Ebola since the virus crossed the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo and two other people remain in intensive care, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

The 50-year-old woman was the grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died on Tuesday after crossing into Uganda with his family from Congo, the ministry said.

“The grandmother also died last night,” the official, Emmanuel Ainebyona, said.

Ainebyona said the two other patients being kept in isolation were the 3-year-old brother of the dead boy and a 23-year-old Ugandan man who displayed Ebola symptoms.

Test results for the 23-year-old are expected later on Thursday, he said, adding that a total of 27 contacts are now being monitored.

Uganda has banned public gatherings in the Kasese district where the patients are being treated, Ainebyona said.

The viral disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, causing haemorrhagic fever with severe vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding.

The current Ebola epidemic began in August 2018 in eastern Congo and has already infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390. The infections in Uganda confirmed that the deadly outbreak has spread for the first time beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda, which has been on high alert for a possible spread of Ebola and has already vaccinated many frontline health workers, is relatively well prepared to contain the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is bringing in 3,500 additional vaccines and will begin vaccinating more people on Friday. The WHO has said it will reconvene an emergency committee on Friday to decide whether the outbreak is an international public health emergency and how to manage it.

Authorities have struggled to contain the disease partly because health workers have been repeatedly attacked in conflict-ravaged eastern Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Reuters

Confirmation of first Ebola case in Uganda

World Health Organisation says an affected child entered Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo
World
1 day ago

New Ebola cases in Uganda raise fears of further spread

Epidemic is entering a frightening phase, says infectious disease specialist
World
18 hours ago

Ebola outbreak in DRC on a precipice

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 2,000 cases
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Second Ebola victim dies in Uganda
World / Africa
2.
Australia finally gives go-ahead for vast coal ...
World / Asia
3.
Hong Kong braces for another day of street unrest
World / Asia
4.
Trump announces 1,000 extra troops for Poland ‘to ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

DRC fears 1,500 dead in measles epidemic

World / Africa

DRC forces kill 26 Islamist rebels in Ebola zone

World / Africa

Villagers kill another Ebola health worker in eastern DRC

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.