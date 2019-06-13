World / Africa

Gunmen kill 40 and steal cattle in central Nigeria

Kidnapping and cattle rustling gangs have been terrorising communities in states in Nigeria's northwest but attacks in Niger state are rare

13 June 2019 - 16:38 Agency Staff
A Nigerien soldier stands guard at a camp of refugees fleeing Boko Haram fighters. Picture: June 18,2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Nigerien soldier stands guard at a camp of refugees fleeing Boko Haram fighters. Picture: June 18,2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Kano, Nigeria — At least 40 people have died and dozens were injured in raids by armed bandits in eight remote Nigerian villages, emergency services said on Thursday.

Groups of gunmen riding motorcycles stormed into the farming and herding villages in Shiroro district of central Niger state on Sunday, firing indiscriminately and stealing cattle.

"For now, 40 bodies have been recovered," Niger State Emergency Management Agency (Sema) spokesperson Ibrahim Audu Hussein said.

"Search and rescue teams are still recovering bodies in the bush and the final toll will be announced later," he said.

Dozens of people were injured in the raids which forced over 2,000 villagers out of their homes, he added. Hussein said the bandits took away hundreds of herds of cattle from the villages.

News of the attacks was slow to emerge due to the "difficult terrain" and poor telecommunication in the area, said Salihu Garba, another emergency official.

The bandits are believed to have launched the attacks from Rugu forest which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

Kidnapping and cattle rustling gangs have been terrorising communities in states in the country's northwest but attacks in Niger state are rare.

AFP

Rampage death toll in Mali cut to 35

Government officials say 24 children were among the 35 killed by gunmen
World
1 day ago

US diplomat set to mediate between Sudanese protesters and military

Shops still closed in Khartoum on third day of civil disobedience campaign as generals bolster presence of soldiers
World
2 days ago

Technology hub rises in ‘anything-can-happen’ Lagos

Local entrepreneurs see the city’s physical and technical challenges as an opportunity
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
All secrets revealed in the age of AI, says ...
World
2.
German court allows slaughter of male chicks to ...
World / Europe
3.
Two former Algerian leaders now remanded in graft ...
World / Africa
4.
UN confirms 17 slain in Darfur village clash
World / Africa

Related Articles

Ethnic violence kills 100 in Mali

World / Africa

Sudan’s civil disobedience campaign enters day two

World / Africa

Police move in to quell Sudan civil disobedience campaign

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.