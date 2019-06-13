Al-Bashir charged with corruption as US, AU envoys push for Sudan solution

Khartoum — US and AU diplomats stepped up efforts on Thursday to find a peaceful solution to a standoff between Sudan’s protesters and generals following a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

The latest diplomatic push came as Sudanese prosecutors charged ousted leader Omar al-Bashir with corruption, two months after he was toppled by the army following nationwide protests against his iron-fisted rule.

The impasse between Sudan’s protesters and ruling military council saw demonstrators stage a nationwide civil disobedience campaign following a crackdown against a protest camp on June 3 that left dozens dead.

The demonstrators, who are calling for a transition to civilian rule, ended the campaign on Tuesday and agreed to resume talks with the generals.

Traffic jams have returned to central Khartoum and some shops in the capital’s famous gold market began to reopen on Thursday as more residents and office employees ventured out.

Fewer troops and members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, accused by protesters and rights groups of leading the crackdown, were on the streets in downtown Khartoum, according to an AFP correspondent who toured parts of the capital. But they were deployed in force in the northern district of Bahari, a bastion of protests against the military council.

“Today is my first day to work after the campaign ended but I’m not in the mood to work,” said Suheir Hassan, an employee at a government office. “On my way I passed by the sit-in area and remembered that all those voices who used to chant revolutionary slogans have now disappeared.”

Protesters ended their civil disobedience campaign late on Tuesday and agreed to hold fresh talks with the ruling generals following mediation led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Demonstrators launched the strike after men in military fatigues carried out their deadly assault against a sit-in of thousands of people outside the army headquarters last week.