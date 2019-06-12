Zimbabwe considers pulling out of CITES over its $300m ivory stockpile

Zimbabwe’s wildlife authorities are considering pulling out of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in protest over its refusal to approve the sale of the country’s $300m ivory stockpile.

The southern African nation has more than 84,000 elephants, the second-largest population in the world after Botswana.

With its economy in tatters, Zimbabwe desperately needs the money. It argues that the funds will help with proper management and conservation of its elephant population.

Speaking to Business Day in Harare, a top official from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks), who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the move was being “seriously considered”.

“Such a decision makes sense for us because our elephant population continues to grow and selling the ivory is the only viable option for the country."

The official said most game reserves in the country were overpopulated by up to four times their capacity.

“There is localised overabundance of elephants. North west Matebeleland has an ecological carrying capacity of 15,000 elephants (but which currently supports) 54,000.