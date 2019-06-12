Rampage death toll in Mali cut to 35

Bamako — The final death toll of a massacre at a village in central Mali was 35, of whom 24 were children, government officials said on Wednesday. This was far fewer than the provisional toll.

Six people were arrested after “routine checks”, they said.

Gunmen surrounded the village of Sobane Da, in an ethnic Dogon enclave, on Sunday, killing inhabitants and torching homes in a seven-hour assault, survivors said.

The killings stirred fears of tit-for-tat violence in the region, an ethnic patchwork where tension soared with the emergence of a violent jihadist-led movement in 2015.

Earlier, the government gave provisional figures of 95 dead and 19 missing, based on early information from troops and the district mayor who visited the village, also known as Sobane-Kou.

“This number is based on a painstaking count carried out by a team comprising officials from the (Malian) civil protection force, forensic doctors (and) the public prosecutor of Mopti” region, officials said on Wednesday.

About 100 women escaped to the village of Koundo, and this was one of the causes of the confusion, they said.

The government, referring to the risk of another turn in the cycle of violence, urged local people “not to fall into the trap of guilt by association and revenge”.