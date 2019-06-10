Ebola outbreak in DRC on a precipice

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, says the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached a tipping point, with 2,000 cases.

“The numbers being reported have risen dramatically,” the IFRC said via Twitter on Monday. The organisation wants to “reset” the Ebola response as case numbers ramp up.

The outbreak, which began in August 2018, is already the world’s worst since the disease left more than 11,000 people dead when it swept across three West African countries in 2014.

Efforts to contain Ebola are being hindered by a lack of healthcare infrastructure and attacks by armed groups that operate in the region.

