World / Africa

Ebola outbreak in DRC on a precipice

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 2,000 cases

10 June 2019 - 13:24 Renee Bonorchis
DRC and World Health Organisation officials wear protective suits as they participate in a training against the Ebola virus in North Kivu province of the DRC on August 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SAMUEL MAMBO
DRC and World Health Organisation officials wear protective suits as they participate in a training against the Ebola virus in North Kivu province of the DRC on August 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SAMUEL MAMBO

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, says the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached a tipping point, with 2,000 cases.

“The numbers being reported have risen dramatically,” the IFRC said via Twitter on Monday. The organisation wants to “reset” the Ebola response as case numbers ramp up.

The outbreak, which began in August 2018, is already the world’s worst since the disease left more than 11,000 people dead when it swept across three West African countries in 2014.

Efforts to contain Ebola are being hindered by a lack of healthcare infrastructure and attacks by armed groups that operate in the region.

Bloomberg

Most read

1.
Ebola outbreak in DRC on a precipice
World / Africa
2.
More volcanic eruptions likely on Sumatra in ...
World
3.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardons 691 on Eid, but ...
World
4.
German minister to meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in ...
World

Related Articles

DRC forces kill 26 Islamist rebels in Ebola zone

World / Africa

Villagers kill another Ebola health worker in eastern DRC

World / Africa

UN hopes new Ebola emergency response official will help end the crisis in DRC

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.