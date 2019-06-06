Sudan suspended from AU until civilians can lead transition

Sudanese authorities have admitted that dozens of people were killed when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

But doctors said on Wednesday that 40 bodies had been pulled from the Nile, sending the death toll soaring to at least 108.

The military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

But thousands of demonstrators had remained camped out in front of the army headquarters calling for the generals to cede power to civilians.

The AU had urged the generals to ensure a smooth transition of power, but the brutal crackdown to disperse protesters on Monday saw pressure mount on the AU to hold those responsible for the violence to justice.

AFP