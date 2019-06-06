World / Africa

Sudan suspended from AU until civilians can lead transition

The military ousted Omar al-Bashir in April, but thousands of protesters were camped out at army headquarters until recently, calling for generals to cede power to civilians

06 June 2019 - 15:47 Agency Staff
Permanent representative of Sierra Leone and chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council Patrick Kapuwa (centre) speaks during a press briefing regarding the situation in Sudan at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 6 2019. Picture: EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP
Permanent representative of Sierra Leone and chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council Patrick Kapuwa (centre) speaks during a press briefing regarding the situation in Sudan at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 6 2019. Picture: EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) suspended Sudan on Thursday, demanding a civilian-led transition authority to resolve a crisis that has claimed more than 100 lives.

"The AU Peace and Security Council has, with immediate effect, suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority, as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis," the AU posted on Twitter.

Sudanese authorities have admitted that dozens of people were killed when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

But doctors said on Wednesday that 40 bodies had been pulled from the Nile, sending the death toll soaring to at least 108.

The military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

But thousands of demonstrators had remained camped out in front of the army headquarters calling for the generals to cede power to civilians.

The AU had urged the generals to ensure a smooth transition of power, but the brutal crackdown to disperse protesters on Monday saw pressure mount on the AU to hold those responsible for the violence to justice.

AFP

