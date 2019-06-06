Clampdown on activists threatens Zimbabwe’s talks with the EU

The leader of a teachers’ union, Obert Masaraure, was tortured and left for dead after he was abducted by six masked men, widely suspected to be state agents, just before midnight on Wednesday.

The latest brutality by the Zimbabwean government threatens to scupper the progress of formal dialogue with the EU this week, the first in 15 years.

The talks, which started in Harare on Wednesday, were expected to ease tension between the EU and Zimbabwe after years of hostility by former president Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has over the past few weeks clamped down on activists. The country is on high alert amid the threat of renewed mass protests against economic hardship and an unemployment rate above 90%.

Seven other activists are in detention on “trumped-up charges” by the state.

In a statement on his twitter account, Olkkonen said the alleged torture of Masaraure was “unjust and unacceptable”.