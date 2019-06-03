Boko Haram seizes arms in raids on Nigerian army bases

Kano — Boko Haram jihadists have attacked military bases in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, overrunning three and stealing weapons, security sources said on Monday.

Fighters thought to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the IS-linked faction of Boko Haram, stormed four bases from Friday to Sunday in the latest spate of attacks on the army, said military and militia sources.

There were no immediate details on casualties.

In the latest incident on Sunday, insurgents launched a predawn attack in an unsuccessful bid to seize a base in the town of Dikwa.

“The terrorists attacked troops in Dikwa around 4am but the attack was repelled without casualty on our side,” said an army officer, who did not want to be identified.

The fighters arrived in 13 trucks fitted with heavy machine guns, said a second officer, who gave a similar account.

Dikwa, 90km from the state capital Maiduguri, is home to more than 70,000 displaced people in several camps where they rely on food and humanitarian assistance from aid agencies.

Late on Saturday, the jihadists blasted into a base in the town of Marte, 40km away, pushing troops out after a long gunfight, the two military sources said. The militants ransacked the base, carting away weapons abandoned by fleeing soldiers and torched the base. The soldiers withdrew to Dikwa.

As they retreated towards Lake Chad, the Islamist fighters ransacked another base in Kirenowa village, 30km from Marte.

“The soldiers in Kirenowa have been evacuated to Dikwa after the attack by the terrorists,” the first officer said.

The jihadists were thought to have launched the attacks from their Lake Chad enclave where the Nigerian military has intensified aerial attacks on ISWAP camps.

Troops in a base in Dalwa village, 16km from Maiduguri, were dislodged after a six-hour battle with ISWAP fighters, which continued into Sunday, said military and anti-jihadist militia sources.

The fighting forced Marte residents to flee into Maiduguri, arriving in trucks on Sunday, according to residents. Troops returned to the town late on Sunday with reinforcements from Maiduguri, the sources said.

ISWAP has since July 2018 targeted dozens of military bases in attacks that killed scores of soldiers. Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency has killed 27,000 people and displaced about 2-million in Nigeria.

The violence has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the Islamist group.

