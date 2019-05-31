World / Africa

Mining firms allowed to pay for power using forex, Zimbabwe says

Energy minister Fortune Chasi says there could be deeper power cuts in Zimbabwe due to low dam water levels

31 May 2019 - 12:42 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/HANNA KUPREVICH
Picture: 123RF/HANNA KUPREVICH

Victoria Falls — Zimbabwean mining companies can pay for electricity in foreign currency to guarantee supplies, the country's energy minister said on Friday, a day after he indicated that there could be deeper power cuts due to low dam water levels.

Fortune Chasi said on Thursday that Zimbabwe's largest hydroelectric plant, Kariba Dam, will suspend output in 14 weeks' time if water levels continue to fall at the current rate.

Earlier in May, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) announced the worst rolling power cuts in three years, and although mines have been spared so far, analysts say the cuts will hurt economic revival efforts.

"Exporting mining firms can also enter into foreign currency payments arrangements with ZETDC on a back-to-back arrangement with regional utilities to enable the utility to secure more imports," he told mining executives at an annual meeting of the Chamber of Mines in Victoria Falls.

Power imports are cushioning platinum mining companies against the electricity cuts, but gold mines could face production cuts as they continue to rely on an unstable national grid, industry officials have said.

Zimbabwe produces 1,100MW of electricity a day against demand of 1,500MW.

Demand is expected to increase during the winter peak period, adding to the pressure to the grid. 

Reuters

Zimbabwe’s currency rout slows as central bank touts $500m plan

The loan is said to be a platinum-backed four-year facility obtained from the African Export-Import Bank
World
1 week ago

Anglo Platinum opens smelter at its Zimbabwe mine

State-owned utility guarantees electricity supply
Companies
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe in dire straits as load-shedding signifies worsening crisis

Mnangagwa government cannot disguise the reality that its much-vaunted 'New Dispensation' is headed for the rocks
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe begins load-shedding of up to eight hours a day

Zimbabwe is producing 969MW daily against peak demand of 2,100MW, as it enters its peak winter power demand season
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe president mocks own currency as prices soar

Emmerson Mnangagwa says the real time gross settlement currency is not real money, as it continues to fall against the US dollar
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Mining firms allowed to pay for power using ...
World / Africa
2.
Now Donald Trump has Mexico in his tariff ...
World / Americas
3.
UK car output crashes on Brexit-induced shutdowns
World / Europe
4.
Africa's free trade zone comes into force
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.