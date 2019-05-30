DRC forces kill 26 Islamist rebels in Ebola zone

Goma — Congolese forces killed 26 rebels on Thursday from a group thought to be linked to Islamic State (IS) while repelling an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ebola zone, the army said.

The shootout took place in a village near the city of Beni, an area where more than a dozen different militia groups and associated armed gangs operate, and the epicentre of DRC’s worst Ebola epidemic yet.

The army’s spokesperson for eastern DRC, Gen Leon-Richard Kasonga, said the insurgents from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a position in Ngite village and that soldiers returned fire and pursued them.

“Twenty-six rebels were neutralised by the army, and their bodies recovered,” he told journalists in Goma.

The ADF has never claimed allegiance to IS, but witnesses said the Congolese group carried out an attack in April in nearby Bovata that IS claimed.

The jihadist group described that attack as its first in what it called the “Central Africa Province” of the “Caliphate”, the name it gave to the area of Syria and Iraq that it occupied for several years from 2014.

The ADF, originally a Ugandan Salafist-inspired extremist group, has been operating along the DRC-Uganda border for more than two decades. Rival armed groups remain active in pockets of eastern DRC long after the official end of a 1998-2003 war in which millions of people died, mostly from hunger and disease.

Lack of security around Beni is also undermining efforts to contain the Ebola epidemic, which has killed close to 1,300 people since August 2018. Militiamen attacked a hospital in the nearby city of Butembo in April and killed a Cameroonian doctor working for the World Health Organisation.

Reuters