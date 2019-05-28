World / Africa

Muhammadu Buhari says he will push on with rooting out corruption in Nigeria

‘My frustration is that we cannot move faster in prosecution and punishment of corrupt persons,’ the Nigerian president said on Monday

28 May 2019 - 11:18 Agency Staff
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUND
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUND

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to continue his crackdown against corrupt officials, in a tough speech ahead of his second term in power.

“My frustration is that we cannot move faster in prosecution and punishment of corrupt persons,” Buhari told state television, in an interview broadcast late on Monday.

“We made some progress, we recovered a number of fixed assets and money in banks including Europe and America.”

Buhari was re-elected in February and is due to be sworn into office for his next four-year term on Wednesday.

He came to power in 2015 on a promise to tackle endemic corruption, but critics have accused him of a political witch-hunt as many of those targeted are opposition members.

Buhari said he would push on with rooting out rampant corruption in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, saying the legal process was what had slowed progress so far.

“Even if you are using whistle-blowers, you have to go to the police … to go through the rigmarole of full investigation before prosecution,” he added.

“The frustration is it’s taking too long … I need to see that those who have frustrated our economy are punished.”

His last term was held up by squabbles with lawmakers in the National Assembly, who, among other things, blocked the passing of last year’s budget for several months.

Buhari criticised those who had opposed him.

“When they go around posing that they are the government, not the executive, then that is the problem,” Buhari said.

“I told them, how do they feel to hold the country to ransom for seven months without passing a budget? I said, personally they are not hurting me, they were hurting the country. So really in terms of patriotism, I think I rated them very, very low indeed.”

AFP

Nigerian government probe into MTN listing baffles the market

Telecoms giant is still dealing with that country’s auditor-general on a $2bn claim for back taxes
Companies
1 day ago

Nigerians hold birthday rally for girl held by Boko Haram

Leah Sharibu, 16, remains a hostage after refusing to denounce her Christian faith
World
1 week ago

Nigerian militia frees 900 children used in war against Boko Haram

The move brings the total number of children freed to more than 1,700, Unicef says
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
WHO reports two polio cases in Central African ...
World / Africa
2.
WHO okays clearer drug pricing — but big pharma ...
World
3.
Alleged attacker dies at scene after stabbing 17 ...
World / Asia
4.
Muhammadu Buhari says he will push on with ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Claims that fake news is fuelling ethno-religious crisis in Nigeria

World / Africa

Nigeria to launch bond for $20bn infrastructure upgrades

World / Africa

The other side of Chinese investment in Africa

World / Africa

No new dawn for Nigeria?

Features / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.