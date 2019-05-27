Correction fluid gums up Malawian election results

Blantyre — Tipp-Ex, once the favourite tool of office workers fixing typing errors, has become an analogue-era peril to Malawi's presidential election.

The correction fluid was used widely on tally sheets in last Tuesday’s elections, prompting a lawsuit from the main opposition party.

A high court ruling at the weekend blocked the electoral commission from releasing further results until any irregularities are resolved and a third of voting districts are recounted.

Malawi Electoral Commission head Jane Ansah admitted that Tipp-Ex or a similar fluid was used on some result sheets at polling stations.

“This is worrying because it is widespread, from Chitipa to Nsanje,” she said, referring to two districts at opposite ends of the country.

She said the commission did not supply any correction fluid with election material.

The role of correction fluid features in the battle over alleged interference in the election.

“We are equally surprised as to where this Tipp-Ex is coming from, so we have to find out where it is coming from and why they used it despite our emphasis that they should never use it,” said chief elections officer Sam Alfandika.

“We are curious to know what actually happened.”

President Peter Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is fighting a strong challenge from opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In court papers, the MCP cited irregularities in vote counting suggesting fraud. Party spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka said there is “a lot of tippexing [of] the results”. There also appeared to be “the same handwriting on tally sheets coming from different polling stations”.

“This is a serious red flag. It is an indication that someone was trying to tamper with the results,” Mkaka said.

Paul Chibingu, an official of the smaller United Transformation Movement, said that the use of correction fluid “shows that they are trying to rig the elections by altering figures”.

Michael Jana, a University of Johannesburg Malawi politics specialist, warned that Malawi faced a major test of its democracy after the high postponed indefinitely the release of final results from the presidential vote.

“Such cases raise fears of [vote] rigging and affect the credibility of the elections,” he said.

The results should be announced by Wednesday, but the court reserved judgment until an unspecified date.

Parliamentary and local elections, which took place on the same day as the presidential ballot, have not been affected.

AFP