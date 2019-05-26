Zimbabwe allows bow and arrow hunting of buffalo

Harare— Zimbabwe is to allow bow and arrow hunting of buffalo in a bid to capture a growing part of the international sports trophy hunting market.

“As part of diversifying our product we have now introduced bow and arrow hunting … to attract more people to Zimbabwe,” Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said .

The market for wealthy hunters from the developed world seeking a trophy specimen for display is becoming more competitive.

Neighbouring Botswana has ended a five-year ban on elephant hunting, sparking protests from conservationists who reject the argument that it will help provide money for poor countries and lead to better management of animal stocks.

“What we are doing is to capture that market, so that we can also have more revenue and put the money back into conservation, improve our economy, create more jobs,” Farawo said.