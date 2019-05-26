Sudan main opposition group rejects general strike call

Khartoum — Sudan’s main opposition group and supporter of the protest movement on Sunday rejected its call to stage a two-day general strike because of a deadlock in talks with the ruling military.

“We reject the general strike announced by some opposition groups” in the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, the National Umma Party said.

Its opposition to the strike slated to start Tuesday was a sign of division between protest leaders at a time of deadlock in talks with army generals over installing a civilian administration.

“A general strike is a weapon that should be used after it is agreed upon by everybody,” Umma said. “We have to avoid such escalated measures that are not fully agreed.”