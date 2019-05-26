Equatorial Guinea struggles for a place in world tourism

Sipopo, Equatorial Guinea — Gleaming but eerily empty, the luxurious Sipopo resort with its five-star hotel and exclusive facilities rises from a tropical beach, symbolising the dilemma of Equatorial Guinea, a notoriously closed country that has turned to tourism to help fill its coffers.

The purpose-built town was carved out of an ancient forest in 2011 at a cost of €600m, initially to host a week-long AU summit and showcase the rise of the tiny oil-rich state.

A 16km drive from Equatorial Guinea’s capital, Malabo, the resort boasts a vast conference centre, the Sofitel Malabo Sipopo Le Golf hotel and 52 luxury villas — one for every head of state to attend the summit — each with its own swimming pool. There is also an 18-hole golf course, several restaurants and exclusive beaches guarded by police.

For almost a decade, Sipopo has been the crown jewel in a strategy to lure high-end visitors to Equatorial Guinea to diversify an economy badly hit by a slump in oil revenue.

But on a visit two months ago the town seemed quite empty, an impression strengthened by conversations with people who live or work there. “It’s depressing, there’s no-one,” said a visiting Gabonese consultant.

A worker, who asked not to be named, said the complex was quiet year-round: “You can hear the sound of your own footsteps.”

The occasional visitors tend to be well connected, rich and in search of privacy, the sources said. Many are guests of a government described by Human Rights Watch as corrupt and repressive. One of the villas, according to the sources, was occupied by former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh after he fled his country in 2017.