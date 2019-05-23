Uganda court blocks government bid to suspend dozens of top journalists

Kampala — Uganda's high court on Thursday blocked a government bid to suspend dozens of top journalists, on the grounds their coverage of the arrest of popstar MP Bobi Wine had endangered national security.

The Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) earlier in May called for 13 radio and TV stations to suspend their news editors, producers and heads of programming over their coverage of the latest detention of the popular rapper and politician.

Two activists petitioned the court on behalf of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) to have the order struck down.

"I am aware of the national security interests, however regulatory actions cannot be used to trample the rights of people's freedoms and right to information," judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali told a packed court in Kampala.

"The application is allowed and injunction ordered against the respondent (the UCC)."