Rwandan rebel leader pleads guilty to foreign-backed terrorism

Kigali — A rebel leader accused of orchestrating deadly attacks in Rwanda’s border regions pleaded guilty on Thursday to terrorism and other charges and admitted to working with foreign governments against Kigali.

The admission of conspiracy by Callixte Nsabimana, the spokesman for the National Liberation Front (FLN), risks further escalating tensions between Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and his immediate neighbours, whom he has accused of spying.

Nsabimana was arrested last month for his involvement with FLN, an insurgent movement blamed for attacks inside Rwanda from a forested area near Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Nsabimana pleaded guilty to 16 charges including terrorism and murder, and offered an unconditional apology for his crimes.

“I apologise for all things I did,” he told the court.

“I want to declare that my work with FLN is over, and anything else they do from now on is their business, not mine. I would like to apologise to the president, those that we injured and the families of those who died. I apologise to all Rwandans.”

His lawyer requested bail, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The prosecution opposed bail, declaring Nsabimana a flight risk.

The FLN is the armed wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, a political opposition group founded by Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier whose conduct during the 1994 genocide was depicted in the Hollywood blockbuster Hotel Rwanda.