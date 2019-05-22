World / Africa

‘Tired’ Sudan military wants to hand over power quickly

22 May 2019 - 17:50 Amina Ismail
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagal. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagal. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Cairo — Sudan’s military wants to hand power to a democratically elected government as soon as possible in the tumultuous aftermath of former president Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow, a prominent general said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We got tired. We want to hand over power today not tomorrow,” Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy leader of the ruling military council, told Egypt’s state newspaper Al-Ahram.

The council has been locked in talks with an alliance of protest and opposition groups demanding civilian leadership for a new sovereign body to oversee a three-year transition to democracy. Talks were adjourned in the early hours of Tuesday, with no new date set for their resumption.

But Dagalo, who is widely known as Hemedti and leads Sudan’s feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said the military were impatient for a solution. “Members of the military council are not politicians and we are waiting for the government to be formed,” he said.

The general, who has emerged as the most prominent member of the military council that ousted and arrested Bashir following months of protests, added that judicial proceedings against the detained former president and some allies were proceeding.

“Up to now, we have arrested 25 member of the regime figures and we are preparing the files for their charges,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sudan’s main protest group — the Sudanese Professionals Association — called for a general strike, saying the military was still insisting on directing the transition and keeping a military majority on the council.

Late on Tuesday, a clip of Dagalo suggesting that those who go on strike could lose their jobs was widely circulated on social media. In response, protesters posted photos posing and carrying signs saying “Hemedti, come and fire me!”

Some protesters accused Dagalo’s RSF of shooting at demonstrations last week, when several protesters were killed and dozens more wounded. The military has denied it.

Reuters

South Sudan tells SA it can bring in partners for oil project

The Strategic Fuel Fund holds 90% of the project in B2 block, with the Nile Petroleum Corp, South Sudan’s national oil company, owning the rest
National
1 day ago

Sudan military resists civilian head for new governing body

Negotiations are set to continue as Alliance for Freedom and Change pushes for a civilian to head the transitional body
World
2 days ago

Sudan generals and protesters in crunch talks on ruling council

Breakthrough came despite the overall talks being marred by violence that left six people dead late on Monday
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Angry Trump blasts Pelosi over accusations of a ...
World / Americas
2.
Austria gets new centre-right ministers after ...
World / Europe
3.
US mulls blacklisting of Chinese video ...
World
4.
‘Tired’ Sudan military wants to hand over power ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

South Sudan worries neighbour’s troubles could threaten oil exports

World / Africa

Sudan protesters push for civilian head for new governing body

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: SA’s leadership record in Africa a dismal one

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.