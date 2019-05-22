Armed group kills 34 civilians in Central African Republic

Bangui — An armed militia killed 34 civilians in an attack on Tuesday in Central African Republic, a government spokesman said, issuing a deadline for the group's leader to surrender the perpetrators to the authorities.

The attack was the most deadly since 14 armed groups agreed a peace deal in February that was meant to bring stability to a country rocked by violence since 2013, when mainly Muslim Selaka rebels ousted the then president, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militia.

The group, called Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation, or 3R, attacked a number of villages in the northwest region Pahoua, seeking revenge for the killing of an ethnic Peul, government spokesman Ange Kazagui said at a joint briefing on Wednesday with the UN's Minusca peacekeeping mission.

The government calls on 3R leader Sidiki Abass to "arrest and hand over those responsible for this massacre to the authorities in the next 72 hours or risk being held personally responsible", Kazagui said.

The bloodshed will further test the peace agreement, which has already come under strain due to disagreements over representation in the cabinet.