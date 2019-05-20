Sudan military resists civilian head for new governing body

A prominent protest leader who was involved in the Sunday night talks said they had revolved around who would lead the new governing body.

“The dispute over the presidency of the sovereign council and participation between the civilian and military still exists,” said Satea al-Haj, from the umbrella protest movement the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

The alliance, which led the nationwide campaign that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April, has been at loggerheads with the military over the make-up of the new body, set to govern Sudan for a three-year transitional period.

“The military council is still insisting that the president of the sovereign council should be from the military,” he said. “They are justifying it by saying the country faces security threats.”

The protest movement insists that the head of the body should be a civilian and that the council should have a majority of civilian members, a demand backed by major world powers, Haj said.

“The international community and the African Union will not accept to deal with a military government,” he said. “The people [of Sudan] also want a civilian government.”