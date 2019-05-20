World / Africa

DRC’s Moise Katumbi goes home after three years in exile

New DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has pardoned 700 prisoners including three political opponents of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, since coming to power in January

20 May 2019 - 16:25 Fiston Mahamba and Stanis Bujakera
Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader, former governor of Katanga Moise Katumbi waves as he arrives in Lubumbashi on May 20, 2019 after three years in self-imposed exile. Picture: AFP/JUNIOR KANNAH
Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader, former governor of Katanga Moise Katumbi waves as he arrives in Lubumbashi on May 20, 2019 after three years in self-imposed exile. Picture: AFP/JUNIOR KANNAH

Kinshasa — Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi returned home on Monday from three years in exile, as one of a number of indicted politicians cleared under the administration of new President Felix Tshisekedi.

Thousands of supporters came out to welcome Katumbi at the airport in Lubumbashi, the main city in his political heartland in Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC's) Katanga region.

“I’m happy to be back home, the truth always triumphs,” he said.

Tshisekedi has pardoned 700 prisoners including three political opponents of his predecessor Joseph Kabila since coming to power in January.

His supporters have said the moves point to a new era of political openness after years of suppression of opposition figures.

Katumbi fled the country in May 2016 in the face of accusations he had hired mercenaries as part of a plot against Kabila’s government.

He was then sentenced in absentia to three years in prison for real estate fraud — both charges his supporters said were aimed at preventing him from running in an election to replace Kabila.

But Katumbi’s fraud conviction was overturned by an appeals court in April. And prosecutors said they had also dropped their investigations into the mercenary accusations “given that the president of the republic has made easing political tensions his priority”.

Tshisekedi was declared winner in long-delayed presidential elections on December 30, defeating a candidate officially backed by Kabila whose own term limit was up.

Several other opposition factions said the result was rigged in a secret deal between Kabila’s and Tshisekedi’s camps, a charge they both denied.

Reuters

Most read

1.
Milkshakes the new weapon in UK's European ...
World / Europe
2.
British ministers forecast thriving City of ...
World / Europe
3.
Russian reporters resign en masse in row over ...
World / Europe
4.
India’s Hindu groups to double down on demands as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA wants a hand in drafting Security Council resolutions on ...

Opinion / Columnists

In SA’s interest to help neighbours reduce risk and survive disasters

Opinion

UN slams DRC failure to prevent December massacre

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.