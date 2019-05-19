South Africans injured in Egypt bus blast

Vusi Mavimbela, SA’s ambassador to Egypt, is in contact with Egyptian authorities to gather more information about SA tourists who were reportedly injured in a bus explosion near Cairo on Sunday.

Unconfirmed reports suggest at least 12 people were injured in an explosion targeting a tourist bus carrying 25 South Africans from the airport to the Giza pyramids. Four Egyptians in a nearby car were also injured by broken glass.

The department of international relations & co-operation said on Sunday that minister Lindiwe Sisulu had been informed of the explosion and Mavimbela and his team were visiting hospitals to verify information and would report back to Pretoria. The department has also set up a hotline for families seeking information on their loved ones in Egypt.

Department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said the number of SA tourists aboard the bus was still being verified, and that two SA families had so far inquired about their loved ones in Egypt.

“When we have all the information we will communicate with family,” Mabaya said. “[There has been] no death reported so far.”

A witness to the blast, which took place near a museum under construction, claims to have heard a “very loud explosion” while sitting in traffic. Images on social media suggest some of the bus windows had shattered, and debris was strewn in the road.