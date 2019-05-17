World / Africa

Red Cross warns of halt to reining in Ebola as funds dry up

In the DRC, a fifth of about 1,700 known and suspected Ebola infections were reported in the past three weeks alone

17 May 2019 - 12:00 Agency Staff
Health workers carry a coffin containing a victim of the Ebola virus on May 16 2019 in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: AFP/JOHN WESSELS
Health workers carry a coffin containing a victim of the Ebola virus on May 16 2019 in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: AFP/JOHN WESSELS

Geneva — The Red Cross warned on Thursday that critical underfunding could force it to cut vital work to rein in the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at a time when case numbers are soaring.

Without more funds, it would need to begin “dramatically” scaling back its operations within two weeks, Emanuele Capobianco, health director of the International Federation of the Red Cross told reporters in Geneva.

The organisation leads efforts to safely bury victims of the disease, which spreads through contact with blood and other bodily fluids. “The situation is serious,” said Capobianco.

More than 1,100 people have died since the DRC declared a 10th outbreak of Ebola in 40 years last August. A fifth of about 1,700 known and suspected Ebola infections were reported in the past three weeks alone, said Capobianco — an “alarming” rise.

Yet the Red Cross and Red Crescent organisations have received less than half of the 31.5m Swill francs (€28m) they requested to fund the Ebola response in DRC and preparedness efforts in neighbouring Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

“The scale and quality of activities that will be performed by Red Cross volunteers will dramatically diminish within the next two weeks unless funding is provided,” Capobianco said.

The Ebola fightback is also hampered by fighting in the affected regions and attacks on medical teams, as well as locals viewing the international effort at prevention, including burials, with suspicion.

‘Tipping point’

The outbreak is the second deadliest outbreak on record after an epidemic in West Africa in 2014/2016 that infected nearly 29,000 people and killed more than 11,300.

A study conducted after that outbreak found that efforts to safely bury highly contagious bodies of those who die from Ebola may have prevented 10,500 cases and decreased the scale of the outbreak by more than third.

Capobianco said more than 5,000 burials have been conducted since August, about 20 a day on average, adding “the containment of the epidemic depends on this”.

But the process is complex and costly. Each burial costs about $500, covering the participation of a 12-person team, protective suits for them and family members, as well as body bags and coffins.

For now, the outbreak has been contained to North Kivu and Ituri provinces, but “we are at a tipping point”, warned Capobianco, with growing fears it would spread to other regions or neighbouring countries.

AFP

Ebola death toll set to pass 1,000 — helped by political infighting

The WHO says lack of security in the restive region and scarce financial resources have also seriously undermined the containment effort
World
1 week ago

In SA’s interest to help neighbours reduce risk and survive disasters

Effectively dealing with natural and health catastrophes will help stem refugee influx and economic fallout, write Wilmot James and Jeremy Orloff
Opinion
4 days ago

Public mistrust thwarts DRC's response to deadly Ebola outbreak

The virus has infected more than 1,000 people in eastern parts of the country since July, with many refusing vaccines, resisting treatment and ...
World
1 month ago

New York will not back down on measles vaccination order

Five people who say they are parents living in the affected neighbourhoods, have sued the New York health department
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Red Cross warns of halt to reining in Ebola as ...
World / Africa
2.
Taiwan’s parliament approves same-sex marriages ...
World / Asia
3.
Britain’s Theresa May vows exit timetable to ...
World / Europe
4.
Egypt says 47 Islamic State militants and five ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

New Ebola cases reported in DRC

World / Africa

Battle against Ebola being lost amid militarised response, medical charity says

World / Africa

Drug-resistant TB a ‘blinking red’ global threat as deadly as Ebola

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.