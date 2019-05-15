Tharisa seeks to tap Zimbabwe’s battery minerals potential

London — Platinum group metals miner Tharisa is expanding into Zimbabwe with a drilling programme that could deliver results early in 2020 and develop the company’s exposure to battery minerals, its CEO says.

Tharisa is established in the Bushveld region of SA, where it is also investing in increasing platinum and chrome output, as it bets on continued consumption, despite expectations of reduced auto-sector demand.

A major use for platinum and palladium is in reducing emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles. The platinum industry also has its sights on the need for platinum in hydrogen fuel cells, especially for industrial trucks in remote places.

“The world’s parking lots are still dominated by internal combustion engines and will be for some time,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said on Wednesday.

Tharisa is nevertheless looking to diversify its chrome and platinum group metals portfolio with minerals likely to be in deficit in future.

Expansion into the Great Dyke area of Zimbabwe, which is considered to have comparable resources to SA’s Bushveld region, can help.

“Tharisa already has some copper and nickel,” Pouroulis said. “In Zimbabwe the component is materially larger in terms of copper and nickel and even a small amount of cobalt.”

Tharisa has exposure to Zimbabwe through its stake in the Pouroulis family’s Cyprus-based Karo Resources.

Pouroulis said the company had approval for drilling and could probably deliver initial results early in 2020 .

“On the ground, things are efficient and effective and we are pleasantly surprised,” he said, when asked about political instability in Zimbabwe.

In SA, redesign of the open pit and investment in equipment have eaten into first-half earnings, but the company said full-year output is on track, as is an expansion plan.

Tharisa’s platinum group metals output in the first half fell 12.2% compared with the same time a year earlier and chrome concentrate was down 16.2%, it said on Wednesday. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 44.4%.

However, Tharisa generated free cash flow of $17.1m and its interim dividend represented a 16% payout ratio. That demonstrated “the robustness of the business”, Pouroulis said. “We were running at suboptimal levels and we still generated cash.”

Analysts agreed and the share price rose around 1% in early trading.

BMO Capital Markets in a note reiterated its “outperform” rating and said it expected a stronger second half.

Reuters