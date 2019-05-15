Army stake threatens to derail $4bn platinum mine in Zimbabwe

“If there is any kind of military shareholding it will make Western investors very uncomfortable, especially the banks,” said Peter Major, a mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions in Cape Town. “Who is going to risk it? I think they will battle to get funding from traditional and Western institutions.”

The PIC said while it does not comment on proposals or potential transactions it is “comfortable” with Afreximbank’s governance. Afreximbank is partly owned by African governments. Zimbabwe’s defence ministry, ZDI and Vi Holding did not respond to phone and e-mail requests for comment.

The US treasury imposed sanctions on ZDI and several politicians in 2004 because of violence and irregularities in Zimbabwe’s 2000 and 2002 elections. Vi Holding groups Russian companies including state-controlled Rostec and development bank VEB, according to the sources. Both companies have been sanctioned by the US because of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Global Witness has previously tied ZDI to diamond mining in eastern Zimbabwe through an indirect shareholding in a Chinese company. Mugabe said his government lost large sums to theft from that deposit, and Human Rights Watch in 2009 accused the military of shooting and killing 200 miners there.

This would not be the first time military involvement thwarted a mining project. In 2000, Oryx Diamonds scrapped plans to trade in London after its adviser withdrew support under pressure from the UK government. Oryx had planned a diamond mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo with investors that included another Zimbabwe military company at a time when Mugabe’s forces were fighting in the DRC.

Mugabe handed the Great Dyke concession to Russian investors in 2006 after the government repossessed land from a unit of SA’s Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats). The first joint venture to try to tap the deposit was Ruschrome Mining, according to the Zimbabwean government. Vi Holding took over Ruschrome’s shareholding in 2014, the people said.

An offer about eight years ago by a “large international mining house” to buy out Pen East from the project for $30m was rejected, according to a proposal prepared by CDF Trust & Consulting BV, a Zimbabwean consultancy, that was seen by Bloomberg. CDF Trust MD Caleb Dengu declined to comment.

Agreements signed by Great Dyke, Afreximbank, Vi Holding, the Russian Export Center and African Finance Corporation to develop the mine were exchanged at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mnangagwa in Moscow in January.

The project could produce more than 800,000oz of platinum-group metals a year, only one-fifth less than Zimbabwe’s total current output from mines owned by Implats and Anglo American Platinum. Afreximbank is seeking funding at a time when supplies of the metal are balanced and a significant increase in production could depress prices.

Afreximbank, which is based in Egypt, will allow potential backers of the mine at Darwendale, north of the capital, Harare, to use a $1.4bn guarantee it provided to Zimbabwe, one of the people said. Africa Finance , whose holders also include African governments, has agreed to invest $75m, said Hesphina Rukato, Great Dyke’s chair. Afreximbank will complete financing details for the project around June, she said.

Afreximbank does not comment on “ongoing transactions,” said Obi Emekekwue, the bank’s spokesperson.

Africa Finance said it is “always reviewing projects” and said all approved transactions are listed on its website. No Zimbabwean platinum funding has been listed on the site in the last three years.

Bloomberg