Tanzania opposition activist found beaten, dumped in remote village

Dar es Salaam — A Tanzanian opposition activist has been found beaten and unconscious at a southern highlands village five days after unidentified people abducted him, stoking fear of a crackdown on the opposition.

Mdude Nyagali, a young activist with the main opposition Chadema party, was found late on Wednesday at a village near his home town of Mbeya, his party announced on Thursday.

Opposition groups say several campaigners have been attacked over the past three years after criticising President John Magufuli’s government, accused by critics of authoritarian rule since he came into power in late 2015.

“We confirm reports that Mdude Nyagali has been found. He was discovered unconscious, but breathing,” Chadema said on Thursday. A statement would be issued later.