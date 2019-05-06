World / Africa

Ivory Coast rains boost cocoa crop after dry spell

The rainy season in the world’s top producer has been slow to start

06 May 2019 - 18:14 Loucoumane Coulibaly
Workers gather cocoa bags from trucks at SAF Cacoa, an export firm in San-Pedro, Ivory Coast. Picture: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON

Abidjan — Rainfall increased over most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week, farmers said on Monday, raising hopes for a recovery in growth after the mid-crop suffered from atypically dry weather in April .

The rainy season in the world’s top cocoa producer runs from mid-March to late October, but the season has been slow to start. Farmers feared the April to September mid-crop would be cut short due to a lack of rain in April.

Farmers said they were happy as rainfall levels, while still below seasonal averages, were higher than in previous weeks. They expect rains to be more abundant in May and June, boosting the end of the mid-crop.

They said plenty of beans were now leaving the bush, although many of those delivered remained small in size.

“The rain is improving, it’s good for the trees and for the rest of the mid-crop,” said Herve Konan, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, source of a quarter of national output. “The trees need abundant rains until June,” said Konan.

Data collected showed that rainfall in Daloa, including the region of Bouafle, was at 18.3mm  last week, 5.7 mm below the five-year average. Similar conditions were reported in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro.

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers said the mid-crop was likely to be as healthy as that of 2018.

“There are good harvests and there are still many small pods on trees, and even flowers,” said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre.

Data showed that rainfall in Soubre, which includes the regions of Sassandra and San Pedro, was at 27.4mm last week, 1.4mm below the five-year average.

Farmers in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo also said the mid-crop would improve if enough rain fell in May and June. In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the quality of its beans, farmers said the mid-crop was now developing well.

“Everything is going well. We have a lot of cocoa but harvests will slow after June,” said Djue Amani, who farms near Abengourou.

Data collected showed that rainfall in Abengourou, which includes the region of Aboisso, was at 26.5mm last week, 2.8mm below average. Average temperatures ranged from 26.6ºC and 29.7ºC.

Reuters

Ivorian cocoa farmers fear lack of rain could affect mid-crop

Farmers in centre-western region of Daloa expect smaller beans from lower rainfall
1 week ago

Big Chocolate in global drive to ward off chocopocalypse

Mondelēz International invests hundreds of millions of dollars to foster smarter cocoa farming and better lives in countries such as Ghana
2 months ago

Ivory Coast cocoa bean growers say situation is getting worse

A lack of financing is seeing shipments of beans left to rot, and the problem is being worsened by the weather
3 months ago

