Sudanese mediators propose two transition councils, says protest leader

It is still unclear whether both sides will agree to the idea or whether they will stick to the earlier proposal of one joint civilian-military ruling body

05 May 2019 - 19:49 afp.com
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
Khartoum — Sudanese mediators facilitating talks between the army rulers and protest leaders have proposed the country have two transition councils, with one led by generals overseeing security, a protest leader said on Sunday.

The mediators’ apparent proposal comes as talks over forming an overall governing council remain deadlocked, with the existing military council and protest leaders offering differing visions after Omar al-Bashir was deposed as president in April.

“There is a proposal [from the mediators] to have two councils, one led by civilians and the other by military,” said Omar al-Digeir, a senior opposition leader and member of the umbrella protest group the Alliance for Freedom and Change. The new military council, which would include civilian representatives, “will be looking at issues concerning the security aspects of the country”, he said.

The “exact job description” of both the councils has yet to be decided, he said. “No final decision has been taken yet.”

Thousands of protesters remain encamped outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, demanding the current 10-member army council that took power after the ouster of Bashir be replaced by a civilian administration. The army council has so far resisted handing over power to civilians.

It was still unclear whether both sides would agree to the idea of having two councils, or if they would stick to the earlier proposal of one joint civilian-military ruling body.

Differences emerged between the two sides initially over the composition of the joint council. The generals demanded a majority of military figures, while protest leaders insisted the body be civilian lead.

Digeir said the mediators — a group of business people, journalists and other prominent figures from Sudanese society — have proposed an overall package that includes not just the proposed two councils but also how an executive and legislative body would work in a post-Bashir era.

Protesters initially gathered outside the military complex on April 6, demanding that the army oust Bashir. But since April 11, the day the army removed the president, they have maintained their sit-in, to keep up pressure for a civilian administration.

Sudan protesters mass as standoff with military drags on

Protest leaders say army generals are not serious about handing power to civilians
3 days ago

African summit gives Sudan military three months to implement reforms

Deadline for a handover of power to civilians replaces AU’s 15-day time frame
1 week ago

Sudanese protesters hail breakthrough on joint civilian-military council

The committee will replace the existing 10-member military council that took power after the army ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir
1 week ago

Sudan's military council and opposition look set for collision

Toppled Sudan president moved to Khartoum’s Kobar prison, relatives say

Cows and sheep slaughtered as Sudanese celebrate Omar al-Bashir ouster

