Sudanese mediators propose two transition councils, says protest leader

Khartoum — Sudanese mediators facilitating talks between the army rulers and protest leaders have proposed the country have two transition councils, with one led by generals overseeing security, a protest leader said on Sunday.

The mediators’ apparent proposal comes as talks over forming an overall governing council remain deadlocked, with the existing military council and protest leaders offering differing visions after Omar al-Bashir was deposed as president in April.

“There is a proposal [from the mediators] to have two councils, one led by civilians and the other by military,” said Omar al-Digeir, a senior opposition leader and member of the umbrella protest group the Alliance for Freedom and Change. The new military council, which would include civilian representatives, “will be looking at issues concerning the security aspects of the country”, he said.

The “exact job description” of both the councils has yet to be decided, he said. “No final decision has been taken yet.”

Thousands of protesters remain encamped outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, demanding the current 10-member army council that took power after the ouster of Bashir be replaced by a civilian administration. The army council has so far resisted handing over power to civilians.