Soldiers break up protests in Benin post-election violence

Cotonou - Soldiers in Benin fired shots Thursday as they clamped down on the second day of angry demonstrations against parliamentary polls held without a single opposition candidate, witnesses said.

Large numbers of troops and riot police — as well as hundreds of protesters manning burning barricades — squared off in the streets of Benin's economic capital Cotonou.

A witness said three people were killed Thursday as soldiers opened fire, and a video seen by AFP showed troops firing as protesters fled.

"The police and soldiers... they started firing, they chased people," said a resident. "We heard shots, lots of shots."

A woman died on Thursday after being wounded the day before, medical sources said, and a man was brought to hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

The protests began hours after initial results Wednesday showed a record low turnout in Sunday's election.

On Thursday, soldiers deployed in force.

"They made a brutal incursion," said one witness, a relative of former president Thomas Boni Yayi who had led calls for a boycott of Sunday's ballot and whose house has become a focal point of protests.

"They fired bursts of bullets," said the witness, who spoke of three deaths among the protesters.

Interior Minister Sacca Lafia told French radio RFI some officers had "gone against given orders" and those found guilty would receive the "toughest punishment".

Despite the violence, the Constitutional Court said it would release final election results later Thursday.

'Democracy is precious'

Protesters chanting slogans against President Patrice Talon have torched businesses, hurled stones and petrol bombs, and smashed the windows of government buildings.

Police fired tear gas to break up crowds, and protestors tried to throw some of the canisters back.

"Talon... will not be able to kill our democracy," one demonstrator said.

"Democracy is precious to us, the people of Benin," said another. "That is why we have protested."

Violence was also reported in the town of Kandi, some 620km to the north.

One of the country's largest cotton factories — a sector in which Talon made his fortune before embarking on politics — was set on fire.

"Protesters set the factory on fire," said a firefighter. "Everything burned."

'Crackdown'

Tough new eligibility criteria effectively barred opposition parties from fielding candidates in last Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Opposition leaders asked people not to vote, and the preliminary results showed that over three-quarters of the country's five million registered voters heeded the call.