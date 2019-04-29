World / Africa

UN grants Mozambique $13m relief aid after Cyclone Kenneth damage

World Bank estimates countries affected by the tropical storm need more than $2bn to recover

29 April 2019 - 10:43 Mfuneko Toyana
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on April 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SAVIANO ABREU/ VIA SOCIAL MEDIA
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on April 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SAVIANO ABREU/ VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Maputo — The UN will grant Mozambique and the Comoros Islands $13m in emergency funds to help provide food and water and repair damage to infrastructure, the organisation said late on Sunday, after the second cyclone in a month slammed into the region.

Cyclone Kenneth crashed into the northern province of the nation on Thursday just as it was recovering from Cyclone Idai that hit further south in March.

Idai, the worst tropical storm to hit the region in decades, moved into neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, killing more than 1,000 people.

Weather experts are warning that Kenneth could dump twice as much rain on northern Mozambique as Idai did. It has already killed five people as it unleashed heavy rains and flooding that has caused rivers to burst their banks and smash whole villages.

Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.

The World Bank estimates Mozambique and other countries affected by the tropical storm will need more than $2bn to recover.

Mozambique also faces a cholera epidemic after the cyclone wiped out water and sanitation facilities.

“This new allocation of Central Emergency Response Fund funds will help humanitarian partners to scale up the response to address the needs of those most vulnerable in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth,” UN humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock said.

Earlier in April the IMF granted the nation a $118.2m credit facility.

Reuters

