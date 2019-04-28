Sudanese protesters hail breakthrough on joint civilian-military council

Khartoum — Sudanese protesters on Sunday welcomed a breakthrough in talks with army rulers who agreed to form a joint civilian-military council, paving the way for the civilian administration demanded by demonstrators.

Saturday’s agreement would replace the existing 10-member military council that took power after the army ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir on April 11 amid massive protests.

“What happened is a step to have a civilian authority,” said Mohamed Amin, one of thousands of demonstrators who have been camped for weeks outside the army headquarters.

“We are happy about the progress in the talks, but we are still waiting for the composition of the council and the civilian government.”

The joint civilian-military council will be the overall ruling body, while a new transitional civilian government is expected to be formed to run the day-to-day affairs of the country, a key demand of protesters.