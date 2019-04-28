Benin voters cast their ballots in an election sans opposition

Five million people are registered to vote, but on Sunday morning turnout was slow at voting booths in the economic capital Cotonou.

The main opposition parties, unable to field candidates, have asked their supporters to boycott the polls.

But Jacques Noutais from the Electoral Commission said the streets were quiet at the start of voting because people were at “Sunday church services”.

Those who voted encouraged others to follow.

“All is well,” said Edith Avodagbe, a woman who had just voted. “I would like to ask my compatriots to come and do their duty by voting for the candidate of their choice.”

That choice, however, is limited.

Election watchdogs ruled in March that only the two parties allied to Talon — the Republicans and Progressive Union — met toughened conditions of admissibility under new electoral laws. Their decision effectively barred the entire political opposition from fielding candidates.

People say they are “stunned” and “shocked” by the situation, but blanket bans on demonstrations ahead of voting have kept people off the streets.

Even after two ex-presidents, Nicephorus Soglo and Thomas Boni Yayi, urged people to take to the streets to protest, there was little response.

“The wave of arbitrary arrests of political activists and journalists, and the crackdown on peaceful protests, have reached an alarming level,” Amnesty International researcher Francois Patuel said, speaking ahead of the polls.

Before 1991, Benin struggled under decades of authoritarian rule. The transition to democracy brought a flowering of political competition — five years ago, voters could choose from 20 parties for the 83 seats in parliament.

But in 2019, legislators from the governing party pushed through a new electoral code.