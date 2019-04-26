UN to probe sexual exploitation claims in aftermath of Cyclone Idai

Nairobi — The UN said on Friday that it would investigate allegations that survivors of a deadly cyclone in Mozambique were being forced to have sex with community leaders for food.

More than 1,000 people died and tens of thousands were forced from their homes when Cyclone Idai hammered Mozambique before moving inland to Malawi and Zimbabwe, in one of the worst climate-related disasters to hit the southern hemisphere.

The UN pledge came a day after Human Rights Watch (HRW) published accounts of female survivors who said they were abused by local leaders and as a second powerful storm, Cyclone Kenneth, pounded the impoverished southeast African nation.

"As with any report on sexual exploitation and abuse, we are acting swiftly to follow-up on these allegations, including with the relevant authorities," the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha) said in a statement.

"The UN has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse. It is not, and never will be, acceptable for any person in a position of power to abuse the most vulnerable, let alone in their time of greatest need."

Officials from Mozambique's disaster management authority were not immediately available for comment.

The Unocha said it had broadcast clear messaging through multiple communications channels that aid is free and sexual exploitation and abuse are unacceptable.

The agency has also trained hundreds of aid workers and volunteers on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, it said, adding there were "established clear referral pathways for any potential case of sexual exploitation and abuse".