World / Africa

Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros and heads to Mozambique

Three people are killed on the island as the storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall

25 April 2019 - 20:40 Ali Amir Ahmed
Tropical Cyclone Kenneth approaches the coast of Mozambique in this April 25, 2019 handout satellite image. Picture: NASA/ REUTERS
Tropical Cyclone Kenneth approaches the coast of Mozambique in this April 25, 2019 handout satellite image. Picture: NASA/ REUTERS

Moroni — Winds of up to 140km/h lashed the East African island nation of Comoros overnight, killing three people, authorities said on Thursday, as Cyclone Kenneth swept towards flood-battered Mozambique.

In Comoros, the winds caused widespread power outages in the northern part of the main island, Grande Comore, and the capital Moroni as well as on the island of Anjouan, residents said.

By Thursday afternoon, the cyclone was making its way to Mozambique, just over a month after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique, virtually flattening the port city of Beira, flooding an area the size of Luxembourg and killing more than 1,000 people across the region.

Kenneth may strengthen before it makes landfall on the continent, said Dipuo Tawana, forecaster at the SA Weather Service.

It could bring 7m-9m waves and a 3m storm surge, she said, and was likely to linger over Mozambique, dumping rain until late Monday evening, bringing a risk of intense flooding.

“The rainfall that we forecast for the next four days in the northeastern part of Mozambique, we have between 500mm and 1,000mm of rain,” Tawana said.

In Comoros, a Reuters correspondent saw fallen trees and debris from homes scattered over streets, and houses with their roofs torn off.

President Azali Assoumani told reporters three people had been killed and several others injured.

A few taxis were driving around the centre of Moroni on Thursday morning as police and soldiers cleared blocked roads. Government offices and schools were closed.

In Mozambique, authorities said five rivers as well as coastal waterways could overflow, putting more than 680,000 people at risk from the storm.

Antonie Beleza, deputy national director of Mozambique’s Centre for Emergency Operations, said the centre had been telling people for days to move out of 17 at-risk districts.

“There were some people, they didn’t want to move as of yesterday, so now we are just taking them out,” he said by phone from the northern port town of Pemba. At least 5,000 people had moved out.

Energy firm Anadarko, which is developing large natural gas fields off Mozambique, said it had suspended air transportation in and out of the site as a precaution.

Exxon Mobil, also involved in the fields, said its operations were normal for now, but it was monitoring the situation.

Reuters

Mozambique braces for another cyclone

High winds, heavy rains and large waves are expected to hit the northeastern region as Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall on Thursday
World
19 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands still need aid after deadly cyclone

Countries hit by Idai will need more than $2bn to recover, says the World Bank
World
1 week ago

After floods drench eastern Zimbabwe, water shortages parch Harare

Country is suffering from both floods and drought
World
2 weeks ago

Hunger stalks Mozambique after deadly cyclone destroys farmland

World Food Programme has delivered food aid to about 200,000 people and aims to reach a million in the next two weeks, but farmers also need seeds to ...
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
China in bid to allay fears of debt risk in its ...
World / Asia
2.
No prisoner swap with Iran, says UK
World
3.
Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros and heads to ...
World / Africa
4.
Indian state vows to end homelessness with free ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal floods rises to 32

National

Climate-change protests paralyse parts of London

World / Europe

How everyday politics shapes the way African cities are run

News

UN’s stark warning on climate change

World

Aid workers widen search for Mozambique cyclone survivors as death toll mounts

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.