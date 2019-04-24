Zimbabwe’s vice-president warns businesses over crippling price hikes

Addressing a round-table meeting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, a visibly angry Chiwenga diverted from his prepared speech to issue the stern warning.

“Those who have been doing this (increasing prices), if you want hard gloves we will do it,” he said.

The prices of all basic goods have more than doubled over the past few weeks as foreign currency shortages continue to bite.

“The parallel (black) market continues to overshadow the economy because there are people feeding it. The recent and continuing spate of price hikes can't be explained by objective push factors but are driven by speculation from the parallel market,” he said.

“What kind of an economics is that … let’s behave in a way that will see us building the country we all want. [We] will have to take stern measures because we can’t carry on like this as a country. I'm issuing a stern warning to those engaged in activities that undermine the economic growth of the country.”

His comments heightened tension between the government and business over foreign currency shortages that have forced companies to source US dollars on the black market.

The government wants companies to buy hard currency on the interbank market.

In February, Zimbabwe’s authorities introduced the interbank exchange rate to allow for trading of foreign currency on the formal market. But the move, which was hailed as a step in the right direction, has failed.

Millions of Zimbabweans who live abroad send hard currencies back to their relatives, who turn to the black market as a better option for foreign exchange. It sells the local currency at 1:5 to the US dollar, while the official rate is 1:3.