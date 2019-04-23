World / Africa

Groundbreaking malaria vaccine project gets under way in Malawi

Large-scale initiative will also be rolled out in Kenya and Ghana

23 April 2019 - 10:52 Agency Staff
Malawians go through a medical checkup by a paramedic from a nongovernmental organisation in Makhanga in the southern Malawian district of Nsanje in this photo taken on February 3 2015. Picture: AFP/MAURICIO FERRETTI
Malawians go through a medical checkup by a paramedic from a nongovernmental organisation in Makhanga in the southern Malawian district of Nsanje in this photo taken on February 3 2015. Picture: AFP/MAURICIO FERRETTI

Lilongwe — Malawi is spearheading large-scale pilot tests for the world's most advanced experimental malaria vaccine in a bid to prevent the disease that kills hundreds of thousands across Africa each year.

After more than three decades in development and almost $1bn in investment, the cutting-edge trial will be rolled out in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe this week and in Kenya and Ghana next week.

It aims to immunise 120,000 children aged 2 years and under to assess the effectiveness of the pilot vaccine and whether the delivery process is feasible. Four successive doses must be administered on a strict timetable for it to work.

Trade-named Mosquirix, the drug has been developed by British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative. It passed previous scientific testing — including five years of clinical trials on 15,000 people in seven countries — and was approved for the pilot programme in 2015. Malaria episodes reduced by 40% in the trials.

Although the potential vaccine will not give full protection against the mosquito-borne disease, it is the furthest along in development and so far the most effective. Scientists say if it was rolled out on a large scale it could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that the new vaccine brings a key new tool beyond mosquito nets, insecticides and drugs in the battle against the disease. Malaria killed 435,000 people in 2017. The majority of them were children under 5 years in Africa.

“Malaria can kill a child in less than 24 hours,” said researcher Tisungane Mvalo, a paediatrician at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Project-Malawi in Lilongwe. “Even if the child survives, malaria can impact every organ, causing brain injury or even kidney issues. Prevention is better than treatment.”

‘Stagnation in malaria control’

Malaria is spread to people through the bites of infected female anopheles mosquitoes. The WHO’s latest report on malaria showed that the number of cases climbed to 219-million in 2017, 2-million higher than 2016.

“Despite gains over the last decade, we have seen a stagnation in malaria control efforts in recent years,” said researcher Jonathan Juliano from the University of North Carolina.

“In certain areas of Africa, we have actually seen rates of malaria infection get worse. New interventions are needed to continue advancing toward elimination.”

The fight against malaria has also been complicated by mosquitoes building up resistance to some commonly used insecticides, according to WHO.

Malawi, Ghana and Kenya were selected for the trial because malaria rates are high and they have a long history of use of bed nets and other interventions.

The large-scale pilot is the latest step in decades of work seeking to eradicate malaria. Despite concerns over recent rises in malaria cases, the numbers dying from the disease has fallen nearly two-thirds since the turn of the century.

AFP

Research buzzes along but science is still scratching the surface of beating malaria

Human activities are driving mosquito evolution
News
7 hours ago

SA steps up government funding for neglected diseases

Even though SA increased its investments in research on neglected diseases in 2017, it still fell shy of the goals set by WHO
National
2 months ago

Mosquito ‘birth control’ could be ready in five years

US scientists have isolated a female mosquito protein that renders her eggs non-viable when blocked
World
3 months ago

How male mosquitoes that shoot blanks hold the key to curbing malaria

The sterile insect technique has been piloted against mosquito vectors of the Zika and yellow fever, but not for malaria control efforts
News
5 months ago

Paint that wards off mosquitoes launched in Zambia

Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country’s biggest killer, within three years
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Indian PM votes in general election and trumpets ...
World / Middle East
2.
Protests likely as Donald Trump accepts Queen ...
World / Europe
3.
Iran calls US Central Command a ‘terrorist’ group ...
World / Middle East
4.
Sri Lanka blasts were revenge for mosque attacks ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Research buzzes along but science is still scratching the surface of beating ...

News / Columnists

Mosquito ‘birth control’ could be ready in five years

World / World

How male mosquitoes that shoot blanks hold the key to curbing malaria

News

Paint that wards off mosquitoes launched in Zambia

Companies / Healthcare

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: DNA-altered mosquitoes to fly into the battle against malaria

Opinion / Columnists

WHO fears malaria cases in Venezuela could reach 500,000 a year

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.