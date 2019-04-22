Sudan's military council and opposition look set for collision

Khartoum — Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition forces appeared to be on a collision course on Monday amid deepening differences over demands for civilian rule after the deposing of president Omar al-Bashir.

The TMC warned on Monday against people blocking roads and limiting the movement of citizens, signalling a possible move against thousands of protesters camping outside the defence ministry and blocking roads outside the compound in downtown Khartoum.

The council also said it was unacceptable for some young people to act illegally as police and security services, a reference to youths searching protesters at the sit-in.

“We request the honourable citizens to help clear these negative features that impact the lives of citizens and the security of the country,” said the council. Roads and access ways for public transport would “be opened immediately”.

The TMC and the opposition have traded threats since Sunday.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), main organiser of the protests, said on Sunday it would suspend talks with the council.

Escalation

“We have decided to opt for escalation with the military council, not to recognise its legitimacy and to continue the sit-in and escalate the protests on the streets,” Mohamed al-Amin Abdel-Aziz of the SPA told crowds outside the defence ministry on Sunday.

The opposition, led by the umbrella Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change that includes the SPA, has insisted on a swift handover of power to civilians.

They have said a civilian transitional council with military representation should be set up to run Sudan for a transition that the TMC has said could last up to two years.

The SPA has also called for sweeping changes to end a violent crackdown on dissent, purge corruption and cronyism and ease an economic crisis that worsened during the last years of Bashir’s 30-year rule.

The military council, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has issued a series of decisions that appeared aimed at satisfying some of the demands.