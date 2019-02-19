UN says fighting, instability have displaced 100,000 in Burkina Faso

Geneva — More than 100,000 people have been displaced by factional fighting and lawlessness in Burkina Faso, most within the past two months, according to a UN report published on Tuesday.

"Burkina Faso is, for the first time in its history, facing massive internal displacement," the report said.

"Repeated raids by armed groups and insecurity in the regions of Centre-Nord, Nord and Sahel have also triggered an unprecedented humanitarian emergency."

The government and humanitarian groups had begun a $100m aid plan to help 900,000 people, it said.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa that borders the Sahel region countries of Niger and Mali to the north where militant groups, some linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have carried out attacks for years.