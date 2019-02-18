Army to be ruthless against tampering in Nigeria vote, says Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that anyone trying to tamper with Nigeria’s postponed vote risked their lives and accused the electoral commission of incompetence.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the delay in the early hours of Saturday, just as some of Nigeria’s 84-million registered voters were already making their way to polling stations

Buhari said anyone trying to steal or destroy ballot boxes and voting material in the election now scheduled to take place on Saturday would be dealt with firmly.

“I have given the military and the police instructions to be ruthless. We are not going to be blamed for the bad conduct of the election,” he told an emergency meeting of senior members of his All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the capital Abuja.

He said anyone trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting “will do it at the expense of his own life”.