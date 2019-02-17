World / Africa

Second shock ahead for Nigerians over cost of postponed poll

17 February 2019 - 20:58 Agency Staff
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Lagos — Nigerians who were surprised when the country’s presidential election was postponed on Saturday might suffer a second shock when they learn the cost, some economists and business leaders say.

“The cost to the economy of the postponement of the election is horrendous,” said Muda Yusuf, general director of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry who advanced an estimate of $1.5bn.

“The economy was on partial shutdown the day before, and total shutdown on Saturday for the elections” that did not take place, he explained.

The streets of Lagos were empty early on Sunday as the sprawling economic capital of 20-million people recovered from the disappointment and anger provoked by a last-minute, one-week delay blamed on logistical issues.

The Independent Electoral Commission announced the delay just hours before polls to elect the head of Africa’s most populous nation and members of parliament were to open.

Ballot papers, results sheets and sabotage

The commission cited problems in the distribution of ballot papers and results sheets, as well as sabotage, after three fires at its offices in two weeks.

The leading candidates, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and challenger Abubakar Atiku, both called for calm, but a population of 190-million people facing unemployment and extreme poverty took a financial hit from the decision.

For many, the cost of leaving cities where they work to go home and vote in their native regions is substantial.

Social media was used meanwhile to organise collections for street vendors who had bought perishable items to sell to voters that often wait in long lines.

The amount ultimately raised was unlikely to make much difference to tens of millions of people who live on less than $1.90 a day, but it did highlight solidarity not always widespread in the country.

Many businesses, including the critical port of Lagos, had shut down Friday so staff could leave cities before an election-related curfew took effect on Saturday from 8am to 6pm. Airports and border crossing points had stopped operating as well.

For economist Bismark Rewane however, “the most important cost ... is the reputational cost. “Investors’ confidence will be eroded” and in the long term, when indirect costs were taken into account, the delay might cost the equivalent of two percentage points of national output, he said.

In currency terms, Rewane estimated the possible cost at “$9bn  to $10bn”.
Reuters

All sides appeal for calm after Nigeria election delay

Electoral commission says it is no longer feasible to hold free and fair elections just as Nigerians begin heading out to polling stations
World
1 day ago

Nigeria postpones election just hours before polls due to open

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term of office, faces a stiff challenge from the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar
World
1 day ago

Here’s the skinny on who could win Nigeria’s election

Analysts take a run at guessing who’ll win this weekend’s elections — and the results are a less-than-helpful tie
World
1 day ago

Behind Nigeria’s electoral race

Nigeria’s presidential poll looks to be a close-run race, with little to choose between the two major political parties and their candidates for the ...
Features
3 days ago

Muhammadu Buhari rally stampede death toll rises to 15

A trail of death seems to follow Nigerian presidential candidate and incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, in his election campaign, this time in the southern ...
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Russian bank freezes accounts of Venezuela’s ...
World
2.
Thousands of Venezuela volunteers begin preparing ...
World / Americas
3.
Second shock ahead for Nigerians over cost of ...
World / Africa
4.
China-US trade talks to move to Washington after ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

All sides appeal for calm after Nigeria election delay
World / Africa

Here’s the skinny on who could win Nigeria’s election
World / Africa

Nigeria postpones election just hours before polls due to open
World / Africa

Candidates wrap up campaigning in Nigeria before poll
World / Africa

Behind Nigeria’s electoral race
Features / Africa

Muhammadu Buhari rally stampede death toll rises to 15
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.