DRC charges key ‘witness’ over murder of two UN experts

Kananga — Military prosecutors in the Democratic Republic of Congo say they have charged a key “witness” with conspiracy to murder over the 2017 killing of two UN experts in the war-torn central Kasai region.

The experts — Zaida Catalan, a 36-year-old Swedish-Chilean national, and American Michael Sharp, 34 — were investigating mass graves associated with a rebellion on behalf of the UN Security Council when they were abducted and killed on March 12 2017.

Kinshasa initially blamed the murder on members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia, who embarked upon a campaign of armed violence after troops killed their leader in August 2016.

But there have been growing questions about the possible role of state agents in organising the attack, which have intensified with the arrest and indictment of Jean Bosco Mukanda, a local teacher who used to be a militia leader.