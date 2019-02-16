Nigeria postpones election just hours before polls due to open

Abuja — Nigeria's electoral watchdog on Saturday postponed presidential and parliamentary elections for one week, just hours before polls were due to open.

Polling had been due to start at nearly 120,000 polling units in Africa's most populous nation at 0700 GMT, with a record 73 candidates on the ballot.

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second term of office, but is facing a stiff challenge from the main opposition candidate, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar.

But the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said after late night emergency talks that the timetable was "no longer feasible".

"Consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule to Saturday February 23, 2019," he told reporters at INEC headquarters about five hours before scheduled polling.

Parliamentary elections for 360 seats in the lower House of Representatives and 109 seats in the Senate will be held on the same day.