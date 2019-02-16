All sides appeal for calm after Nigeria election delay

Daura/Yola — Nigeria's president and the leading opposition candidate urged people to remain calm after a national election scheduled for Saturday was postponed by a week just five hours before polls were due to open.

However, the opposition candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, later accused President Muhammadu Buhari of instigating the delay in order to "disenfranchise" the electorate.

Early on Saturday morning, just as Nigerians began heading out to polling stations, the chairman of the electoral commission said it was no longer feasible to hold free and fair elections on Saturday due to logistical problems.

The vote will now be held on February 23, the chairman said.

But the delay still threw the country into renewed political uncertainty.

Electoral commission officials and Western diplomats said the problems concerned the inability to transport ballot papers and results sheets to some parts of the country, where 84-million voters have registered to vote.

Buhari, in power since 2015, faces a tight election contest against the People's Democratic Party's Atiku.