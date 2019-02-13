World / Africa

Muhammadu Buhari rally stampede death toll rises to 15

Another 12 injured, with nine said to be responding to treatment in the Port Harcourt teaching hospital

13 February 2019 - 18:08 Agency Staff
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Port Harcourt—

Fifteen people were killed in a stampede at an election campaign rally in southern Nigeria held by President Muhammadu Buhari, health officials said on Wednesday, in an updated toll.

Kem-Daniel Elebiga, spokesperson for the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, said “a total of 15 bodies were brought in” on Tuesday. Three were men and the others were women, he added.

Twelve injured people were brought in, nine of whom remain in hospital.

“They are all responding well to treatment,” he said.

Police in Rivers State, of which Port Harcourt is the capital, earlier gave a toll of four dead and four injured, while Buhari’s office said “several” people lost their lives. Conflicting death tolls are not unusual in Nigeria, although the authorities often issue lower numbers.

Local media said the stampede happened when panic broke out at the end of a rally, held in the city’s Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. Crowds tried to force their way through a locked exit.

“Those from behind were pushing and putting pressure on those in front, leading to some persons falling on the ground and being trampled upon,” said journalist Egufe Yafugborhi, of the Vanguard newspaper.

The deaths are the latest on the campaign trail: last Thursday, two people were reported to have died during a commotion  at a Buhari rally in the northeastern state of Taraba. On January 21, several people were injured in the northeastern city of Maiduguri when a platform collapsed during a visit by Buhari.

In Rivers, police spokesperson  Nnamdi Omoni said: “The commissioner of police has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the stampede with a view to preventing a recurrence.We are also evolving measures to improve on crowd control at such events.”

Nigeria goes to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and parliament, with Buhari looking for a second, four-year term.

Rivers, home to the oil and gas industry, is a key battleground between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Tensions typically mount between supporters of the two sides before, during and after elections. Already, there are claims of attempts to rig the vote.

Five APC members were shot and killed on Sunday during weekend clashes with PDP followers near the oil city of Warri, in Delta state.

AFP

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian voters caught between a rock and hard place

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar are not up to the task of leading Nigeria
Opinion
2 days ago

AU security chief warns ‘terrorism expanding’ in Sahel

AU peace and security chief Smail Chergui warns of spread of terrorism and blames rising youth unemployment
World
2 days ago

SA and Egypt lead picky foreign direct investors back into Africa

Interest has been fickle, underscoring the difficulties for policymakers to attract investors for the long haul
Economy
1 day ago

Heineken in Africa: a toxic brew or a beneficial toast?

A critical account of the brewer goes to the heart of doing business in challenging market, writes David Pilling
Life
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Trump administration issues stern warning to ...
World / Africa
2.
Cash-strapped Pakistan to host Saudi crown prince
World / Asia
3.
EU moves ahead with Russia gas pipeline despite ...
World
4.
Philippines arrests journalist who criticises ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian voters caught between a rock and hard place
Opinion / Columnists

Nigeria’s election hopefuls look to friends in the north
World / Africa

Boko Haram fighters attack villages and kill six people in Nigeria
World / Africa

Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until March
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.