Thousands of Muslims attend anti-government rally in Mali

Bamako — Tens of thousands of Malians gathered on Sunday in Bamako for a rally called by the country’s chief Muslim leaders, who accuse the government of failing to bring stability back to the nation plagued by jihadist attacks.

Huge crowds packed the capital’s 60,000-seat stadium, with many veiled women sitting in stands separated from the male attendees, according to an AFP reporter.

“It’s a rally to challenge the government and a mass prayer for my country,” influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, who presides over the Islamic High Council (IHC), said ahead of the gathering.

“Our country is faced with a governance problem. This rally wants to draw attention to that. People need to talk to each other,” said Dicko who organised Sunday’s event with Bouye Haidara, another major Muslim leader.