World / Africa

Police disperse protest march on Sudan women’s prison

The protesters demand the release of all women arrested in ongoing demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule

10 February 2019 - 18:00 Agency Staff
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan, in December 2018. Picture: REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Image:

Khartoum — Police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of Sudanese protesters who marched on a women’s prison calling for the release of detainees in Omdurman on Sunday, witnesses said.

“We are fighters, we will complete our mission,” protesters chanted as women ululated and men flashed the victory sign, said witnesses.

The protesters called for the release of women arrested in ongoing demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule, the witnesses said.

Marchers also called for the “overthrow” of Bashir, as they approached the prison in Omdurman — the twin city of the capital Khartoum — before they were dispersed.

The march was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is spearheading the protest campaign.

Initial demonstrations erupted on December 19 against a government decision to triple the price of bread, and quickly escalated into calls for Bashir to step down.

The SPA, an umbrella body of doctors, engineers and teachers, called Sunday's march a “rally for women detainees”.

“Women are taking the lead in the protest movement,” a female protester taking part in Sunday’s rally said  without revealing her name for security reasons. “The SPA has called today’s march in honour of female detainees and this will inspire us to continue until we achieve success.”

Bashir on Wednesday pinned the unrest in part on Sudan’s decades-old public order law, and also acknowledged that growing economic hardships have angered youths and sent them out into the streets.

Activists say the law targets mainly women, often accusing them of “indecent dressing and immoral behaviour”.

More than 1,000 people, including protesters, activists, opposition leaders and journalists have been arrested since the protests began. Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

AFP

Sudan protesters rally in support of detained anti-Bashir activists

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has led the demonstrations, says detainees are being tortured
World
3 days ago

Sudan's Bashir vows rural development as new protests loom

The leader has been on a charm offensive across the country in a bid to head off the biggest threat to his 30-year rule
World
6 days ago

Daughter of Sudan opposition leader detained as professors protest

Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, who is deputy head of the opposition Umma Party, has supported the current wave of protests across Sudan
World
11 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Six powerhouses set to shape Africa's future

Elections, unemployment and internal problems in SA, the DRC, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia and Algeria have the potential to destabilise regions on the ...
Opinion
13 days ago

