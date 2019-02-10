Mozambique should not repay Credit Suisse loan in $2bn debt scandal, say NGOs

Maputo — Mozambique should not repay any of the loans it got from Credit Suisse as part of a $2bn sovereign debt scandal that has seen three former employees and a former finance minister arrested, a group of nongovernmental organisations said.

“We demand that Credit Suisse publicly declare that the Mozambican people should not pay a single cent on those debts,” the group said in a letter to the bank signed by people including Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela’s widow. “Recovery of any money should come from the companies and individuals who, instead, have benefited from this chaos.”

Mozambique was plunged into a financial crisis in 2016 after the government owned up to $1.4bn of previously undisclosed loans for a maritime-security and tuna-fishing project. Mozambique has been in default since early 2017 and has been seeking to restructure the debt. A US indictment of some of the bankers and government officials involved has led to fresh allegations that the loans were illegal and should not be repaid.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The entire initiative was a scheme for those involved to pay themselves and others more than $200m in bribes and kickbacks, according to the indictment. The US justice department has filed charges against three former Credit Suisse bankers, former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, and a salesperson for the company that supplied the projects, Jean Boustani. Chang is facing extradition to the US from SA, where he was arrested in December.